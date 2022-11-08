This Is How The Atlanta Falcons Got Their Name

Whether it be in the stadium or at home, dutiful fans cheer on their favorite football teams every week. However, not everyone knows the story behind the monikers and nicknames they're chanting at the top of their lungs. Luckily, Stacker recently dived into the story behind every NFL team's name to give fans a little bit of insight.

There are 32 teams in the National Football League (NFL), and each one has a unique story as to how they got their name. Some were chosen by fans, while others have ties to former professional sports teams and beloved athletes.

Here's how the Atlanta Falcons, founded in 1966, got their name:

"In the 1960s, the American Football League and NFL were interested in adding a team in Atlanta. Before the NFL introduced the franchise in 1966, a naming contest was held, and Julia Elliott, a local teacher, chose the name 'Falcons' because 'the falcon is proud and dignified, with great courage and fight. It never drops its prey. It is deadly, and has a great sporting tradition.' The line 'never drops its prey' is quite ironic—in Super Bowl LI, the Falcons led quarterback Tom Brady's New England Patriots 28-3, only to give up 31 unanswered points, and lose the game."

Curious about how the rest of the teams in the NFL got their names? Check out their stories on Stacker.