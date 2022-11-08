Truck Driver Tries To Transport 188 Bricks Of Cocaine Out Of Michigan

A truck driver was recently arrested after trying to transport 188 bricks of cocaine from Michigan to Canada, according to Click on Detroit.

On October 17, 68-year-old Zenon Bialkowski of Brampton, Ontario, drove a commercial truck to the primary inspection booth at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario, according to authorities. The truck was then referred for a second examination, and border officers noticed "inconsistencies in the load."

Upon further examination, officers said they found what appeared to be 188 brick-shaped packages of suspected cocaine. Bialkowski was arrested by the Canada Boarder Services Agency (CBSA).

“One of our top priorities is keeping harmful goods out of Canada,” An Nguyen, the district director of St. Clair District operations for the CBSA, said (via Click on Detroit). “The CBSA officers involved in this interception displayed exemplary work, as their investigative skills led to the end of this smuggling attempt.”

Bialkowski has been charged with importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“The work of the Canada Border Services Agency is our country’s first line of defense, and seizures like this are clear signs that our efforts to prevent crime and keep illegal drugs off our streets are working,” Minister of Public Safety Marco E. L. Mendicino said (via Click on Detroit).