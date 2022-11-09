2 Coloradans Win Big In $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing: Are You A Winner?

The historic $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in Southern California, but that doesn't mean Colorado didn't see any winners. Two lucky residents won big during Tuesday (November 8)'s record-breaking jackpot drawing, according to the Colorado Lottery.

"While we didn't get the 'big one,' we did get a lot of winners and support for the outdoors during the big run!" Officials wrote on Facebook Tuesday (November 8).

They also revealed where the winning tickets were sold. One worth $100,00 was purchased from King Soopers #26 Fuel Center off Monaco in Denver. The other one, a $50,000 ticket) was sold at City Market #451 Fuel Center in Grand Junction.