2 Coloradans Win Big In $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing: Are You A Winner?
By Zuri Anderson
November 9, 2022
The historic $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in Southern California, but that doesn't mean Colorado didn't see any winners. Two lucky residents won big during Tuesday (November 8)'s record-breaking jackpot drawing, according to the Colorado Lottery.
"While we didn't get the 'big one,' we did get a lot of winners and support for the outdoors during the big run!" Officials wrote on Facebook Tuesday (November 8).
They also revealed where the winning tickets were sold. One worth $100,00 was purchased from King Soopers #26 Fuel Center off Monaco in Denver. The other one, a $50,000 ticket) was sold at City Market #451 Fuel Center in Grand Junction.
Powerball had to delay announcing the winning numbers to Tuesday morning. They were 10-33-41-47-56, and the Powerball was 10, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The owner of the gas station that sold the $2.04 billion Powerball ticket will get a $1 million commission.
The organization added that over 11.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $98.1 million, including 22 tickets worth $1 million each.
The Powerball jackpot dropped back down to $20 million, and the next drawing is Wednesday night (November 9).