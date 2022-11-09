26 Floridians Win Big In $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing: Are You A Winner?

The historic $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in Southern California, but that doesn't mean Florida didn't see any winners. In fact, 26 people in the Sunshine State won big during Monday night (November 7)'s record-breaking jackpot drawing, according to the Florida Lottery.

Officials also revealed where these winning tickets were sold in the state. Prizes range from $50,000 to $2 million, and winners have 180 days to claim their prizes in Florida.

Here are the places that sold winning tickets:

Florida’s winning $2 million POWERBALL ticket was sold at K & M Drugs, which is located at 395 Village Drive in Poinciana.

Florida’s winning $1 million POWERBALL tickets were sold at:

Wellington Marathon, located at 2741 South State Road 7 in Wellington

Sunshine, located at 1277 West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach

Florida’s winning $100,000 POWERBALL tickets were sold at:

Publix, located at 10601 U.S. Highway 441 in Leesburg

Sun Food, located at 1009 Hunter Road in Okeechobee

Circle K, located at 901 West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale

Publix, located at 15265 Collier Boulevard in Naples

Florida’s winning $50,000 POWERBALL tickets were sold at: