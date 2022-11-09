26 Floridians Win Big In $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing: Are You A Winner?
By Zuri Anderson
November 9, 2022
The historic $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in Southern California, but that doesn't mean Florida didn't see any winners. In fact, 26 people in the Sunshine State won big during Monday night (November 7)'s record-breaking jackpot drawing, according to the Florida Lottery.
Officials also revealed where these winning tickets were sold in the state. Prizes range from $50,000 to $2 million, and winners have 180 days to claim their prizes in Florida.
Here are the places that sold winning tickets:
Florida’s winning $2 million POWERBALL ticket was sold at K & M Drugs, which is located at 395 Village Drive in Poinciana.
Florida’s winning $1 million POWERBALL tickets were sold at:
- Wellington Marathon, located at 2741 South State Road 7 in Wellington
- Sunshine, located at 1277 West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach
- Florida’s winning $100,000 POWERBALL tickets were sold at:
- Publix, located at 10601 U.S. Highway 441 in Leesburg
- Sun Food, located at 1009 Hunter Road in Okeechobee
- Circle K, located at 901 West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale
- Publix, located at 15265 Collier Boulevard in Naples
Florida’s winning $50,000 POWERBALL tickets were sold at:
- Thorntons, located at 1351 34th Street North in St. Petersburg
- Publix, located at 7375 West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach
- Publix, located at 2300 Griffin Road in Lakeland
- 7-Eleven, located at 7405 Redbug Lake Road in Oviedo
- Circle K, located at 2919 Coastal Highway in Saint Augustine
- Publix, located at 13121 Paul J Doherty Parkway in Fort Myers
- Publix, located at 2031 Bay Street in Sarasota
- 7-Eleven, located at 7605 Sinclair Road in Kissimmee
- Speedway, located at 1241 North Tamiami Trail in Nokomis
- 7-Eleven, located at 2605 Wooleright Road in Boynton Beach
- Publix, located at 8833 Tamiami Trail North in Naples
- Daybreak Market & Fuel 3, located at 19701 Cochran Boulevard in Port Charlotte
- Apex Pharmacy, located at 6110 West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach
- Skylake Discount Liquors, located at 1664 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive in Miami Gardens
- Hunt Club Market, located at 241 North Hunt Club Boulevard in Longwood
- Publix, located at 15729 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines
- Circle K, located at 12995 North U.S. Highway 441 in Citra
- 7-Eleven, located at 1721 North Honore Avenue in Sarasota
- Sunshine, located at 5298 Copans Road in Margate