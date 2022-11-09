Kevin McCarthy Announces Bid To Run For Speaker

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced that he plans to run for Speaker next year. While several races remained too close to call, McCarthy was confident that Republicans would secure enough seats to take control of the House.

"Over the past century, Republicans had flipped the House from Democrats just four times: 1946, 1952, 1994, and 2010. Only twice did that flip occur in four years or less," McCarthy said in a letter to Republican lawmakers obtained by Fox News.

"This was the most expensive and arguably the most competitive House midterm in America's history," he continued. "Yet in a hard-fought contest, our message and our candidates prevailed, winning key seats across the country, some in districts that President Biden carried just two years ago by double digits…. This is no small feat."

While the Republicans have yet to officially take control of the House of Representatives, NBC News is projecting that the GOP will have a total of 222 seats, with the Democrats holding on to 213 seats.

Before the midterm elections, McCarthy spoke with CNN and said that the first order of business for the Republicans would be to secure the border.

"The first thing you'll see is a bill to control the border first," McCarthy said. "You've got to get control over the border. You've had almost two million people just this year alone coming across."