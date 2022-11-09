WATCH: Seattle TikToker Creates 3,000-Pound Tomb For Bag Of Hot Cheetos

Why did he do it?

“It’s just for fun, just a hobby,” he told The News Tribune. “It’s fun overcoming challenges and solving problems.”

He explains Hot Cheetos had more meme potential than just any old bag of potato chips.

“If I had done it with Lay’s potato chips, I don’t think it would have struck a chord,” Sunday Nobody, adding that we're going to have to wait a long time for the punchline. "A future archaeologist assigning some meaning or value to an object which may be devoid of both is a funny idea to me."

It was more than just a hilarious moment. The TikTok quickly went viral, gaining over 11 million views as of Wednesday afternoon (November 9).

“My man is starting a religion in the future,” one user commented. Another wrote, "Bros gonna be in future history classes."

"I'm so mad that I'm not gonna be here in 10.000 years for the update," one TikToker said.

"This is going to be in a museum on Saturn in 2245," another joked.

Check out Sunday Nobody's TikTok page for more goofy projects.