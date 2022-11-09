WATCH: Seattle TikToker Creates 3,000-Pound Tomb For Bag Of Hot Cheetos
By Zuri Anderson
November 9, 2022
A TikToker artist in Seattle is becoming part of internet history thanks to his latest stunt: creating a ceremonial tomb for a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and burying it "underground for future civilizations to find."
Sunday Nobody, a user with nearly 200,000 followers, posted a video Sunday (November 6) of the spicy snack sealed in a block of resin and then suspended in a 3,000-pound black tomb. The meme artist documented the four-month process in the footage, from crafting the concrete coffin to burying it in Tacoma. The headstone, which has the chips' ingredients engraved on it, was 900 pounds.
Why did he do it?
“It’s just for fun, just a hobby,” he told The News Tribune. “It’s fun overcoming challenges and solving problems.”
He explains Hot Cheetos had more meme potential than just any old bag of potato chips.
“If I had done it with Lay’s potato chips, I don’t think it would have struck a chord,” Sunday Nobody, adding that we're going to have to wait a long time for the punchline. "A future archaeologist assigning some meaning or value to an object which may be devoid of both is a funny idea to me."
It was more than just a hilarious moment. The TikTok quickly went viral, gaining over 11 million views as of Wednesday afternoon (November 9).
“My man is starting a religion in the future,” one user commented. Another wrote, "Bros gonna be in future history classes."
"I'm so mad that I'm not gonna be here in 10.000 years for the update," one TikToker said.
"This is going to be in a museum on Saturn in 2245," another joked.
