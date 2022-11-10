Greta Van Fleet Postpones Even More Shows Following Josh Kiszka's Injury
By Sarah Tate
November 10, 2022
Greta Van Fleet was forced to postpone even more shows on their North American tour as lead singer Josh Kiszka continues to recover from a ruptured eardrum.
The band made the announcement in a video shared to Instagram, with Kiszka explaining the tough decision to postpone upcoming shows in El Paso, Tucson, Anaheim and Sacramento. Calling their recent shows "beautiful and awe-inspiring," he added that they have also been "rather painful" thanks to his injury, which he sustained during a concert last month. Because of this, the band is taking some more time for him to safely recover.
"Unfortunately, while the eardrum continues to heal, it also has continued to cause me a great deal of physical pain, which has made it very difficult to perform" he said. "I've been fighting through this for the past week now, and I've been trying to push through each show. I've hit the point where I think I need a period of time for more healing."
Kiszka said "this year has been a truly humbling experience" as he thanked fans for their support and understanding for the need to take time to heal. While no information for the rescheduled dates was shared, he said the band will post the info as soon as they can. Existing tickets will be valid for the new date, while refunds will be available at point of purchase one the rescheduled dates are announced.
"I can't express how difficult of a decision this was to make, truly," he said. "I'm so grateful and appreciative of all the love and positivity that you all seem to have in boundless supply. This is a really disheartening setback."