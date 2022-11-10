Greta Van Fleet Postpones Even More Shows Following Josh Kiszka's Injury

Greta Van Fleet was forced to postpone even more shows on their North American tour as lead singer Josh Kiszka continues to recover from a ruptured eardrum.

The band made the announcement in a video shared to Instagram, with Kiszka explaining the tough decision to postpone upcoming shows in El Paso, Tucson, Anaheim and Sacramento. Calling their recent shows "beautiful and awe-inspiring," he added that they have also been "rather painful" thanks to his injury, which he sustained during a concert last month. Because of this, the band is taking some more time for him to safely recover.

"Unfortunately, while the eardrum continues to heal, it also has continued to cause me a great deal of physical pain, which has made it very difficult to perform" he said. "I've been fighting through this for the past week now, and I've been trying to push through each show. I've hit the point where I think I need a period of time for more healing."