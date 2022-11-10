The Music Festival That Nearly Ended Them All, Woodstock ’99

“Isn’t that ironic,” said Warneke.

The final nail in the Woodstock’99 coffin was the result of a weekend long tease that something big would close out the festival Sunday night. Promoters were constantly telling journalists and attendees that Red Hot Chili Peppers would be the last “official” act of the festival, leaving the door open to rampant speculation about who might be performing.

In the end, the secret act was the Red Hot Chili Peppers performing “Under the Bridge” while the crowd was handed candles to honor the victims of the Columbine shooting, followed by the band covering Jimi Hendrix’s “Fire” to close. This was the last straw for attendees who used the candles to make massive bonfires out of anything they could get their hands on.

“I think the overarching blame has to go on the organizers,” said Stewart. “You could change elements, but I don’t think you could turn it into a good festival.”

“Absolutely,” Perkins replied. “They did nothing right.”

Listen to the full episode "Woodstock '99: 'The Day The Music Died'" to hear more details about the disastrous festival. The Do Go On podcast is a fact-based comedy that releases reports on user suggested topics every week. One host will research the report and present it to their co-hosts or guests with plenty of cut ups and tangents in between. For this episode, host Matt Stewart used a variety of sources including Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Woodstock '99.

