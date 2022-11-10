This Arizona City Is One Of The Best Places For Black Friday Shopping

Black Friday is right around the corner and people are already searching for great holiday shopping deals.

Holidu ranked the top 10 cities for Black Friday shopping. The website states, "To accomplish this, we evaluated the number of shops available in each city, but also took into consideration the average Google ratings for these shops."

According to the list, Phoenix is the 5th-best city for Black Friday shopping. The best place in the city for shopping is Biltmore Fashion Park, according to Holidu. The website explains:

"The next shopping hotspot coming in at number 5 on our list is Phoenix, Arizona! With sprawling malls and outdoor shopping centers, make Phoenix a stop on your holiday shopping adventure. Be sure to check out one of its many holiday markets just in time for Black Friday, to kick off the holiday season. Shop ‘til you drop at the wonderland that is CityScape Phoenix, opening Nov. 26. This annual event features vintage clothing alongside handmade crafts and jewelry. Also, be sure to check out one of the many other local markets for some personal touches to your gifts this year."

The full list of the top 10 cities for Black Friday shopping can be found on Holidu's website.