This Arizona City Is One Of The Best Places For Black Friday Shopping

By Ginny Reese

November 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Black Friday is right around the corner and people are already searching for great holiday shopping deals.

Holidu ranked the top 10 cities for Black Friday shopping. The website states, "To accomplish this, we evaluated the number of shops available in each city, but also took into consideration the average Google ratings for these shops."

According to the list, Phoenix is the 5th-best city for Black Friday shopping. The best place in the city for shopping is Biltmore Fashion Park, according to Holidu. The website explains:

"The next shopping hotspot coming in at number 5 on our list is Phoenix, Arizona! With sprawling malls and outdoor shopping centers, make Phoenix a stop on your holiday shopping adventure. Be sure to check out one of its many holiday markets just in time for Black Friday, to kick off the holiday season. Shop ‘til you drop at the wonderland that is CityScape Phoenix, opening Nov. 26. This annual event features vintage clothing alongside handmade crafts and jewelry. Also, be sure to check out one of the many other local markets for some personal touches to your gifts this year."

The full list of the top 10 cities for Black Friday shopping can be found on Holidu's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.