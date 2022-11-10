This Is When Minnesota Malls Are Open For Black Friday
By Taylor Linzinmeir
November 10, 2022
Thanksgiving is just around the corner —Which means Black Friday is, too. Whether you're looking to get some holiday shopping done, or you just don't want to miss out on a great deal, here's what you need to know about Black Friday shopping in Minnesota.
While most malls are closed Thanksgiving day, many have extended house the following day for Black Friday sales. In addition, individual stores within malls can set their own hours, so make sure to check if they're open, even if the wider mall is closed.
Here's a list of the Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours for Minnesota malls, graciously compiled by Bring Me The News:
Albertville Premium Outlets
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Apache Mall, Rochester
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Burnsville Center
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Crossroads Center, St. Cloud
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Eden Prairie Center
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Mall of America
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Maplewood Mall
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Miller Hiller Mall, Duluth
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Moorhead Center Mall
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (regular hours)
Ridgedale Center, Minnetonka
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Rosedale Center, Roseville
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Southdale Mall, Edina
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Stoneridge Shopping Center, Duluth
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Twin Cities Premium Outlets, Eagan
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Woodbury Common Premium Outlet
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.