This Is When Minnesota Malls Are Open For Black Friday

Thanksgiving is just around the corner —Which means Black Friday is, too. Whether you're looking to get some holiday shopping done, or you just don't want to miss out on a great deal, here's what you need to know about Black Friday shopping in Minnesota.

While most malls are closed Thanksgiving day, many have extended house the following day for Black Friday sales. In addition, individual stores within malls can set their own hours, so make sure to check if they're open, even if the wider mall is closed.

Here's a list of the Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours for Minnesota malls, graciously compiled by Bring Me The News:

Albertville Premium Outlets

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Apache Mall, Rochester

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Burnsville Center

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Crossroads Center, St. Cloud

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Eden Prairie Center

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mall of America

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Maplewood Mall

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Miller Hiller Mall, Duluth

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Moorhead Center Mall

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (regular hours)

Ridgedale Center, Minnetonka

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rosedale Center, Roseville

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Southdale Mall, Edina

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stoneridge Shopping Center, Duluth

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Twin Cities Premium Outlets, Eagan

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodbury Common Premium Outlet

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.