WATCH: Giant Fiery Object Travels Across Midwestern Sky, Remains Mystery

A large fireball was seen streaking across the sky from various states on Wednesday November 9th around 10:00 p.m. According to UPI, the object remains under investigation after multiple people sent in videos of the it flying through the sky. An interactive map available on The American Meteor Society's website details exactly how many people called to report the object, in addition to where they spotted it. The American Meteor Society received 164 reports about the fireball.

The object was seen from as far North as Wisconsin and Michigan, to Alabama and Georgia. In a video shared on Wane15 taken by resident Mitchell Myers, viewers are able to see the strange object on fire in the sky. The object appears to change colors in the video as Myers drives down the road. It is only seen for a few seconds before disappearing into the night. Wane15 mentioned that the mysterious fireball could have been the exact same one that satellites picked up around the same time the night before. The video of the fireball streaking across the sky can be viewed on Wane15.

UPI mentioned that the fireball could have been a meteor, or space junk that entered into Earths atmosphere.