WATCH: Wild Octopuses Throw Shells At Each Other In Underwater Fight

Wild videos captured by researchers in Jervis Bay, Australia, showed octopuses getting into underwater fights and throwing rocks and silt at each other.

The researchers were observing a species known as the gloomy octopus when they saw them getting into fights with each other. While there is more than enough food in the habitat, there is a limited amount of shelter, leading to turf wars between the anti-social eight-limbed sea creatures.

The researchers noted that the octopuses use a form of jet propulsion to launch objects across the sea. However, they don't generate much power as the objects only travel a little further than several body lengths away.

The researchers said that the behavior exhibited by the octopuses is rare for animals.

"The throwing, propelling or projecting of objects is rare in the animal kingdom," Peter Godfrey-Smith, a professor at the University of Sydney who led the study, told Newsweek. "To propel an object, even for a short distance, underwater is especially rare and also quite hard to do."

"Most throws do not hit any other octopus and are pretty clearly not intended to," Godfrey-Smith added. "But some do appear to be targeted."

You can watch the videos below.