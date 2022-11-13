WATCH: Justin Jefferson Makes One Of The Most Incredible Catches Ever
By Jason Hall
November 13, 2022
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made one of the most incredible catches in NFL history to keep his team's drive alive late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's (November 13) game against the Buffalo Bills.
Trailing 27-23 on fourth down, Jefferson pulled down a one-handed reception while falling on his back.
The Vikings did turn the ball over on downs several plays later, but their field position set up a strange situation in which Bills quarterback Josh Allen fumbled the snap on the 1-yard-line, which was recovered by the Vikings as a touchdown.
The Bills responded with a 45-second drive capped off by a Tyler Bass field goal to tie the game at 30 with two seconds remaining to force overtime.
Jefferson later reeled in a crucial catch on the 2-yard-line to set up Greg Joseph's go-ahead field goal with 3:45 remaining in overtime. Minnesota stopped the Bills on the ensuing drive with veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson intercepting Bills quarterback Josh Allen to end the game.
Jefferson finished Sunday's game with 10 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown.
Former Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs led the Bills with 10 catches for 114 yards and made an unbelievable one-handed catch of his own in the third quarter.
The Vikings extended their winning streak to seventh consecutive games and improved to 8-1 overall with Sunday's overtime win.