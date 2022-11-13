WATCH: Justin Jefferson Makes One Of The Most Incredible Catches Ever

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made one of the most incredible catches in NFL history to keep his team's drive alive late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's (November 13) game against the Buffalo Bills.

Trailing 27-23 on fourth down, Jefferson pulled down a one-handed reception while falling on his back.

The Vikings did turn the ball over on downs several plays later, but their field position set up a strange situation in which Bills quarterback Josh Allen fumbled the snap on the 1-yard-line, which was recovered by the Vikings as a touchdown.

The Bills responded with a 45-second drive capped off by a Tyler Bass field goal to tie the game at 30 with two seconds remaining to force overtime.