18 Students, Driver Injured After School Bus Crashes Over Embankment

A school bus crash in Kentucky on Monday (November 14) morning left 18 students and the driver hospitalized with various injuries. Two students and the driver were airlifted to the hospital, while the others were transported by ambulance.

The Salyersville Independent reported that the female driver was ejected from the bus and pinned underneath it.

There were no reports of fatalities, but four of the victims were in critical condition, WLEX reported. The Magoffin County Schools Board of Education said that the bus was carrying students from elementary to high school.

Officials said that the school bus ran off the road and into a ditch. The driver tried to reenter the roadway but overcorrected and jumped across both lanes of traffic. The bus sliced a utility pole in half before crashing over a steep embankment and landing on its side.

Investigators have not determined what caused the bus driver to lose control. According to CNN, Kentucky State Police spokesman Paul Blanton said that she could not answer any questions about the crash before she was taken to the hospital.