Jennifer Aniston confirmed in a heartbreaking statement that her father, award-winning actor John Aniston, has died. He was 89.

Jennifer said in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday morning (November 14) that her father passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11. She said the date signals her father’s “perfect timing” and is a number that will hold “even greater meaning” to her as she preserves his memory.

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” the Friends star wrote as she shared a series of sentimental photos she took with her dad throughout her life. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔⁣ …Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️”

Jennifer’s tribute quickly drew thousands of comments from Instagram users, fans and celebrities offering their condolences. Some include Kaley Cuoco, Justin Theroux, Ryan Reynolds and many more.

Born in Crete, Greece on July 24, 1933, John launched his acting career in the 1960s. His legendary, decades-spanning run in the entertainment business includes his long-running work on the iconic soap opera Days Of Our Lives. John played Victor Kiriakis from 1970 until his death, with the most recent episode of the show airing on the day of his death, IMDb shows. John was also known for Search for Tomorrow and Journeyman, snd made appearances in Mad Men, Cold Case, Gilmore Girls, The West Wing, Mission: Impossible and many other projects. John was previously married to actress Nancy Dow, who died in 2016, from 1965 to 1980, per his bio. The couple welcomed daughter Jennifer before their divorce. John welcomed son Alex Aniston in 1989 with actress Sherry Rooney, whom he married in 1984. He is survived by his wife and children.