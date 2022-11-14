Michigan Man Gets Trapped In Snow-Covered Car For 8 Hours Following Crash

A Michigan man was trapped in his snow-covered car for eight hours overnight following a crash, according to MLive.

50-year-old Michael Douglass II of South Bend crashed his vehicle at around 1 a.m. on Sunday (November 13), according to Cass County Sheriff Richard J, Behnke. Douglas was headed eastbound on M-60 towards Cassopolis when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the road, resulting in the crash.

Following the crash, Douglas was unable to exit the vehicle due to his injuries. The Sheriff did not disclose the extent of the man's injuries, but he was flown to a hospital in South Bend for treatment.

In addition, the vehicle was covered in snow, and so it wasn't able to be seen from the roadway. Thus, deputies and emergency personnel weren't alerted to the crash until about 9:15 a.m. on Sunday when a passerby, William Beadenkopf, saw movement near the ditch and checked it out, finding the vehicle with Douglas inside.

Investigators don't believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Instead, they say weather and road conditions likely played a part in the incident. The Cassopolis area received about 4 inches of snow between 7 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.