3 Dead Bodies With Signs Of Torture Washed Ashore At Popular Mexican Beach

Three dead bodies washed ashore over the weekend on the beach in Acapulco, Mexico. The police said that the bodies had signs of torture and were likely victims of cartel violence.

Two of the bodies were found on popular Playa Condesa on Saturday (November 12), while the third was found at nearby Icacos Beach on Sunday. One of the bodies had a cement anchor tied to his hand and foot, while another had been shot in the back of the neck.

Police were called to Playa Condesa and removed the bodies but did not close down the beach. The third body was discovered near a military base, and soldiers were called to assist.

Photos showed beachgoers ignoring the bodies as they continued to play in the water.

As cartel violence soars across Mexico, the U.S. State Department issued a warning advising Americans not to travel to the Guerrero state, which includes Acapulco.

"Crime and violence are widespread," the State Department said. "Armed groups operate independently of the government in many areas of Guerrero. Members of these groups frequently maintain roadblocks and may use violence towards travelers. U.S. citizens and LPRs have been victims of kidnapping in previous years."