Cooper Kupp's Injury Status Determined
By Jason Hall
November 15, 2022
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will miss at least four weeks after being placed on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, head coach Sean McVay confirmed via NFL Network's Kayla Burton on Tuesday (November 15).
McVay confirmed Kupp will require surgery for the injury, according to Burton. All players placed on injured reserve are ruled inactive for four weeks in adherence with league rules.
"#Rams Head Coach Sean McVay says WR Cooper Kupp has a high ankle sprain and will require surgery tomorrow. Kupp will go on Injured Reserve," Burton tweeted.
Kupp experienced the injury during the fourth quarter of the Rams' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday (November 13), having been held to an uncharacteristic three receptions for -1 yard. The All-Pro receiver was seen grabbing his right ankle after the play and walked to the sideline with the assistance of team medical staffers.
Kupp had accounted for 35.7% of the Rams' receptions during the 2022 season prior to his injury, which is the most among all NFL players.
The Washington native is coming off a career season in which he was named both the Super Bowl LVI MVP and the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, having completed the receiving triple crown by leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).