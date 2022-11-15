This Washington Destination Is The Best City For Fast Food Lovers

By Zuri Anderson

November 15, 2022

Close up of young Asian woman dipping fries with ketchup and eating beef burger in an outdoor fast food restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

Fast food has been a permanent part of American culture ever since its inception. Whether it's the convenience of the drive-thrus, those hard-to-beat deals, or addictive meals, you can find a restaurant on just about every corner.

For those who have a hankering for McDonald's, KFC, or something a little more local, LawnStarter unveiled 2023's best cities for fast food lovers. The website examined the 200 biggest U.S. cities and determined their rankings based on this criteria: "We looked for cities with access to plenty of fast-food establishments. We also considered affordability and quality, including Thrillist’s Fasties Awards."

A popular Washington destination claimed the crown in these greasy rankings: Seattle! While researchers didn't note anything about the Emerald City, Bellevue actually got a kudos. It's the top city for the lowest cost of a combo meal. How budget-friendly!

California and Florida dominated the Top 10 with Orlando claiming the fast-food crown. Writers say the home of Disney World "comes out on top with the highest-quality to-go meals. O-Town has the most Fasties Award-winning food brands, too."

Here are 2023's Top 10 fast-food cities:

  1. Orlando, Florida
  2. New York, New York
  3. Miami, Florida
  4. San Francisco, California
  5. Chicago, Illinois
  6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  7. Huntington Beach, California
  8. Washington D.C. 
  9. McAllen, Texas
  10. San Diego, California

Check out the full rankings on LawnStarter's website.

