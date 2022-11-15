This Washington Destination Is The Best City For Fast Food Lovers
By Zuri Anderson
November 15, 2022
Fast food has been a permanent part of American culture ever since its inception. Whether it's the convenience of the drive-thrus, those hard-to-beat deals, or addictive meals, you can find a restaurant on just about every corner.
For those who have a hankering for McDonald's, KFC, or something a little more local, LawnStarter unveiled 2023's best cities for fast food lovers. The website examined the 200 biggest U.S. cities and determined their rankings based on this criteria: "We looked for cities with access to plenty of fast-food establishments. We also considered affordability and quality, including Thrillist’s Fasties Awards."
A popular Washington destination claimed the crown in these greasy rankings: Seattle! While researchers didn't note anything about the Emerald City, Bellevue actually got a kudos. It's the top city for the lowest cost of a combo meal. How budget-friendly!
California and Florida dominated the Top 10 with Orlando claiming the fast-food crown. Writers say the home of Disney World "comes out on top with the highest-quality to-go meals. O-Town has the most Fasties Award-winning food brands, too."
Here are 2023's Top 10 fast-food cities:
- Orlando, Florida
- New York, New York
- Miami, Florida
- San Francisco, California
- Chicago, Illinois
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Huntington Beach, California
- Washington D.C.
- McAllen, Texas
- San Diego, California