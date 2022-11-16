Can You Find The Hidden Coyote In The Picture Of This Texas State Park?

By Ginny Reese

November 22, 2022

Photo: Galveston Island State Park- Texas Parks and Wildlife

Galveston Island State Park posted a photo that has a sneaky coyote hiding, but you probably won't be able to see it at first glance. According to Galveston Island State Park, coyotes are masters of camouflage, making it hard to spot the animal.

The state park posted the photo on Facebook, writing:

"Coyotes are masters of camouflage and are specially adapted to living in the coastal prairie of Galveston. This specific coyote blends in perfectly with the bushy bluestem (Andropogon glomeratus).
See a coyote on the trail? Use Leave No Trace principle #6 to respect wildlife by keeping your distance.
Try the thumb test: Hold your arm outstretched in front of you with a thumb's up. If you close one eye and the animal is larger than your thumb, you are too close!"

Check out the photo below and see if you can find the coyote staring right back at you.

Can you spot the coyote? Comment below when you have found it. Coyotes are masters of camouflage and are specially...

Posted by Galveston Island State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife on Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.