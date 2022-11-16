Can You Find The Hidden Coyote In The Picture Of This Texas State Park?

Galveston Island State Park posted a photo that has a sneaky coyote hiding, but you probably won't be able to see it at first glance. According to Galveston Island State Park, coyotes are masters of camouflage, making it hard to spot the animal.

The state park posted the photo on Facebook, writing:

"Coyotes are masters of camouflage and are specially adapted to living in the coastal prairie of Galveston. This specific coyote blends in perfectly with the bushy bluestem (Andropogon glomeratus).

See a coyote on the trail? Use Leave No Trace principle #6 to respect wildlife by keeping your distance.

Try the thumb test: Hold your arm outstretched in front of you with a thumb's up. If you close one eye and the animal is larger than your thumb, you are too close!"

Check out the photo below and see if you can find the coyote staring right back at you.