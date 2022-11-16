Denise Richards' Car Shot At During Scary Road Rage Incident

Denise Richards was involved in a scary road rage incident that resulted in gunfire this week. According to TMZ, the actress was on her way to Popsicle Studio in Los Angeles on Monday, November 14th, with her husband Aaron in the driver's seat.

Aaron was reportedly having trouble finding their destination and the driver behind them was getting upset and shouting at the couple while trying to get past them. Aaron let the other vehicle pass but the driver was so angry that he pulled out a gun and shot at the back end of their truck.

According to TMZ, no one was injured. Denise was reportedly shaken by the incident and arrived on set sobbing. A person from production saw the large bullet hole on her truck and called 911 but it's unclear if the cops responded or took a report.

Despite the earlier life-threatening situation, Denise stayed on set and worked for 12 hours and Aaron stayed with her the whole time. When the couple was ready to head home for the day, an off-duty cop who was on set escorted them back to the freeway.