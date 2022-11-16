Fletcher revealed that after helping her “navigate one of the craziest years of my life,” Kelsea Ballerini is featured on a new version of of one of her Girl Of My Dreams songs.

“One of my good friends [Kelsea Ballerini] has helped me navigate one of the craziest years of my life - so much chaos, crying, healing and happiness all at the same time,” Fletcher wrote in an Instagram caption as she shared a couple of photos with Ballerini on Wednesday (November 16). “She’s seen all the versions of me. considering she’s also one of my favorite artists and loved track 5 [‘Better Version’] so much on the record, we decided to subject my favorite written song on Girl Of My Dreams to some changes. we are now releasing track 17 - ‘better version (feat. Kelsea Ballerini)’ together this friday. i hope you love it as much as i do 🤍”

Ballerini commented on the post: “from bitter to better, look at us go. ilysm 🤍🥹”

The pair have previously seemed to tease a collaboration before officially making the announcement, including on TikTok, when Fletcher posted a clip showing off long blonde locks, set to Anitta’s “Versions of Me.” Captioning the TikTok “which version?,” Ballerini responded with a wink: “the better one duh 😉” Ballerini also shared a response on TikTok that seemingly hinted at a collaboration when she responded to a TikTok user who commented, “YALL are on to something and I have a fun feeling we are not going to be disappointed.” Some fans even wondered whether the number 17 was significant when the two singers each shared videos from an axe throwing day earlier this month. Ballerini captioned hers: “this was our 17th try 😅”

Fletcher’s Girl Of My Dreams deluxe album, including the collaboration with Ballerini, is set to release on Friday (November 18). See her post with Ballerini here: