LCD Soundsystem Perform First New Music In 5 Years With 'New Body Rhumba'

LCD Soundsystem is back with their first new music in five years.

The band appeared on Tuesday's (November 15) episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform their new track "New Body Rhumba," which they recorded for the upcoming Netflix film White Noise, a Noah Baumbach film adaptation of Don DeLillo's 1985 novel of the same name, per Pitchfork.

White Noise — which stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and André 3000, among many others — may not be available to stream until December 30, but fans of LCD Soundsystem don't have to wait to hear the band's first new music since 2017's comeback album American Dream. The guitar and synth heavy sound pairs well with James Murphy's sure vocals as he declares, "I need a new lover, I need a new body."

LCD Soundsystem's stop by the late night show is just the first big night for the band this week. They are set to kick of a 20-dates residency on Friday (November 18) at Brooklyn Steel in New York. The NYC residence follows the band's previous lengthy residencies this year in other cities like London, Boston and Philadelphia.

Check out the exciting performance in the video below.