Nearly 2 Dozen Sheriff's Recruits Hurt After Getting Run Over While Jogging

By Bill Galluccio

November 16, 2022

Photo: Los Angeles Times

At least 25 Los Angeles Sherriff's recruits were injured during an early morning jog on Wednesday (November 16). A group of around 75 recruits was jogging through the South Whittier neighborhood in Los Angeles County when they were struck by a vehicle.

The driver was also taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Chad Sourbeer, a battalion chief with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told KABC that seven of the recruits were hospitalized in critical condition, and four were being treated for "immediate" injuries. He said ten others suffered minor injuries.

Officials later said that four recruits were still in critical condition, including one who was on a ventilator.

"It looked like an airplane wreck," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. "There was so many bodies scattered everywhere in different states of injury that it was pretty traumatic for all individuals involved."

California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Charlie Sampson said the recruits were running with drill instructors and were also accompanied by two radio cars and eight road guards.

Overhead video footage from the scene showed a grey SUV resting on the sidewalk with a crushed front end and debris spread across the road. Officials said the vehicle was going the wrong way down the street at a speed of about 35 mph.

Officials said that the 22-year-old driver has been detained as the investigation into the crash continues.

