Zach Braff And Donald Faison Are Swifties

Sure, celebrity drama is fun, but it’s so nice when successful people from different creative industries lift each other up.

During one of their famous podcast tangents, Scrubs’ stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison showed their support for singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. Swift recently scored the historic achievement of conquering all 10 spots on the Billboard Top 100. Every song was from her recent album Midnights, and she reigned supreme for an entire week. Her single "Anti-Hero" is still at the top of the charts for the third week in a row.

“I am just impressed with her,” said Braff. “I love that as someone with the most haters, she landed 10 songs in the top 10.”