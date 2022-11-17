2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball To Stream In IMAX Theaters Across The Country

The 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One is quickly approaching and soon you'll be able to celebrate the holiday season with your favorite artists — in IMAX®!

For the first time ever, IMAX® and iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One are partnering to bring the holiday music event of the year to fans across the country to IMAX Live theaters. The season's biggest, hottest concert is presented in IMAX with immersive IMAX audio for one-night-only on Friday, December 9th at 7pm ET. In over 75 IMAX Live theaters, every ticket is a front row seat for fans to see their favorite artists as they’ve never seen them before. Tickets for the exclusive IMAX Live experience are on sale now via www.imax.com/jingleball.

Taking over the stage this year at Madison Square Garden in New York City during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball are superstars including Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron and Jax.

Fans can also tune in to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert live from New York City on Friday, December 9th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com, as well as listen across the country on iHeartRadio CHR stations and on the iHeartRadio app. The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.

iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball in NYC is just one stop on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented By Capital One, which also stops in cities including Ft. Worth/Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Atlanta and Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale/Miami.