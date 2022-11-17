Louis Tomlinson 'On The Mend' After Undergoing Surgery

Louis Tomlinson is feeling better after undergoing surgery to repair his broken arm.

The "Always You" singer originally told fans of his injury on Saturday (November 12), saying he "managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly" while on his way back from an "incredible" show in New York. He also shared X-Ray images of the nasty break on social media, showing just how much damage his arm received in the fall. The injury forced him to reschedule appearances he had planned for the week, adding that new dates would be announced soon.

On Wednesday (November 16), Tomlinson took to Twitter to update fans on the progress he has made since breaking his arm, revealing that the fracture was so severe he required surgery.

"Surgery went well so hopefully slowly but surely I'm on the mend," he said.