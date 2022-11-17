Ndamukong Suh Signing With Super Bowl Contender: Report

By Jason Hall

November 17, 2022

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Photo: Getty Images

Free agent former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Thursday (November 17).

"The rich get richer. The #Eagles are signing free agent DT Ndamukong Suh to a 1-year, sources say, beefing up their defensive front with a top free agent," Rapoport tweeted. "They want to keep the DL a strength. The deal has been agreed to and is done."

The reported signing comes one day after the Eagles reached a deal with fellow former Pro Bowl defensive lineman Linval Joseph.

"Ndamukong Suh has made it clear in recent weeks the wanted to play for the #Eagles. So Philly said … uh, sure. He joins Linval Joseph and veteran DT additions this week," Garafolo tweeted.

Suh spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing a vital role in the team's Super Bowl LV-winning season in 2020.

The former Nebraska standout was selected by the Detroit Lions at No. 2 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft and went on to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year during his first season.

Suh is a three-time first-team All-Pro (2010, 2013, 2014), a two-time second-team All-Pro (2012, 2016) and a five-time Pro Bowl (2010, 2012-14, 2016) selection, as well as a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

The Eagles were reported to have reached an agreement with Joseph on Wednesday (November 16), as initially reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, who said the two-time Pro Bowl selection was "ready to play" and could make his 2022 season debut during Philadelphia's Week 11 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday (November 20).

The Eagles currently rank third among NFL teams in total defense (302.4 yards allowed per game), but 20th in rushing defense (124.8 rushing yards allowed per game), having allowed 152 rushing yards in their Week 10 Monday Night Football loss to the Washington Commanders, their first of the season.

