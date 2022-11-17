Ndamukong Suh Signing With Super Bowl Contender: Report

Free agent former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Thursday (November 17).

"The rich get richer. The #Eagles are signing free agent DT Ndamukong Suh to a 1-year, sources say, beefing up their defensive front with a top free agent," Rapoport tweeted. "They want to keep the DL a strength. The deal has been agreed to and is done."

The reported signing comes one day after the Eagles reached a deal with fellow former Pro Bowl defensive lineman Linval Joseph.

"Ndamukong Suh has made it clear in recent weeks the wanted to play for the #Eagles. So Philly said … uh, sure. He joins Linval Joseph and veteran DT additions this week," Garafolo tweeted.