Pro Golfer Brandt Snedeker Makes Huge Donation To Nashville School

Golf is a sport that takes a lot of time, effort and patience to hone the perfect swing and improve form. Now, students in Nashville have another chance to hone their skills in the sport after a local school received a massive donation from PGA Tour golf pro Brandt Snedeker to build a practice facility for students that is expected to open next year.

Snedeker and his foundation, along with the Tennessee Golf Association, donated $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build a golf practice facility on campus, WSMV reports. The facility will be available to the school's golf teams as well as other junior golf programs and students at the Tennessee School for the Blind.

Snedeker, a Nashville native, hopes to spread joy by sharing his own passion for the sport with young student athletes.

"Giving these kids access to golf they probably wouldn't have had elsewise is something that we're excited about and were happy," said Snedeker. "That's why we do all of the events that we do here in Nashville so I'm honored to be a part of it and honored to get the funds to get over the goal line here and can't wait to get this facility open in the spring and get these kids out here playing golf."