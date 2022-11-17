This Is Michigan’s Most Sung About City

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 17, 2022

Young woman singing and dancing with friends
Photo: Getty Images

Every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. After all, there is no better way to show your love for something than through melody. Many musical artists have chosen to immortalize Michigan's beauty and uniqueness over the years through a myriad of famous songs. Some have even chosen to show their love —or distain— for specific cities in the state.

Great Lakes Stakes recently conducted research to find the most sung about city in Michigan, and Detroit came in at the top of the list.

These are the top 10 most sung about cities in Michigan:

  1. Detroit: 3,296 lyrics
  2. Troy: 1,361 lyrics
  3. Warren: 1,169 lyrics
  4. Flint: 1,146 lyrics
  5. Grand Rapids 121 lyrics
  6. Lansing: 75 lyrics
  7. Ann Arbor: 34 lyrics
  8. Sterling Heights: 19 lyrics
  9. Dearborn: 17 lyrics
  10. Livonia: 7 lyrics

Overall, the most famous song about Michigan is "Lose Yourself" by Eminem. "Though Eminem never mentions Michigan by name in this song, it’s all about his upbringing in a Warren, Michigan, trailer park and his attempt to launch his rap career," according to Stacker. "The track, which was the lead single on the soundtrack to 8 Mile, became the first rap song to ever win the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2003."

