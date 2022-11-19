Out-Of-Control Truck Hits Girl At Raleigh Christmas Parade

A girl is in the hospital after she was hit by an out-of-control truck during the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday (November 19). The parade has been canceled as a result.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue, according to WRAL. The truck hit a girl performing with the CC & Company Dance Complex. She was transported to a local hospital. It's unclear at this time how severe her injuries are.

Video from the scene shows the truck losing control and several police officers and passers-by had to come together to stop it from moving forward further. A witness described the scene to the news outlet:

"The girls kept dancing, and then very quickly parted as the truck moved through them. There were more dancers beyond this group. We were all, I think, wondering if it was part of the parade. Perhaps (the truck) picked up a little bit of speed and it kept honking, and then there was quite a bit more chaos. Everyone started to look confused. I do not know, perhaps the fire engine and other first responders helped stop the truck. I am not clear whether or not someone was hit on the ground."

At the time of the accident, another witness reported the girl who was hit by the truck was on the ground with a blanket covering her. Multiple witnesses said they heard screaming and the truck's horn.

The parade lasted about an hour before the incident happened.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin issued the following statement:

"Today started with such joy. The parade route was packed with smiling kids and it made my heart so happy to see. Now we are all devastated by the news of this tragic accident and praying for the victim and her family. It is heartbreaking."