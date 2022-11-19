Slain College Students Called Friend Ten Times Before They Were Killed

The sister of one of the four University of Idaho students who were brutally murdered is not happy with the slow pace of the investigation. Alivia Goncalves spoke with Inside Edition and said that she has done some investigating of her own into the deaths of her sister, Kaylee Gonzalez, and her friends, Madison Mogan, Ethan Chapo, and Xana Kernodle.

"We are not getting any answers, and we are not going to settle for that," she said.

Goncalves said that she viewed the neighbors' ring camera footage and used it to track down the driver who brought her sister and Mogen home hours before they were murdered.

While Goncalves said they returned home in an Uber, the Moscow Police Department said a "private party" drove them home. Uber confirmed to Fox News that the company has no record of any of the four students ordering an Uber.

Goncalves also said that Kaylee called somebody named Jack ten times in the middle of the night.

"At 2:26 a.m. Kaylee starts to call Jack. Kaylee calls Jack six times between 2:26 a.m. to 2:44 a.m., from 2:44 to 2:52, Maddie calls Jack three times, then Kaylee makes a final call to him at 2:52 a.m. And they are both never heard from again," she said.

Police have interviewed 38 people in their investigation and have received over 500 tips but have not identified a suspect or motive for the killings.