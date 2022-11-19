WATCH: Bystanders Stop Out-Of-Control Truck During Christmas Parade

A group of bystanders rushed to help stop an out-of-control truck at a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The white pick-up truck was towing a parade float when the driver lost control of the vehicle. He began honking his horn and waving his hands, yelling that his brakes weren't working.

The truck struck a young girl who was marching with CC & Co. Dance Complex. She was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries.

"[The driver] just couldn't stop. He was laying on the horn, but the girls just couldn't hear it because of the music and dancing, and so adults were trying to get kids out of the way as fast as possible," bystander Christine Barnes told WRAL.

As the truck continued to roll down the street, bystanders, parade workers, and police officers ran over and tried to stop the truck.

A group of at least six people eventually managed to slow the truck by hand and bring it to a stop.

The remainder of the parade was canceled.

"Today started off with such joy. The Raleigh Christmas Parade brings smiles to so many faces. My heart was so full. And now it aches for the young girl hit in a tragic accident on the parade route. Praying for her, her family, and our community," Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin wrote on Twitter.

Officials have not said what caused the driver to lose control and said the tragic accident is under investigation.