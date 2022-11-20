5 Killed In Shooting At LGBTQ Nightclub; Suspect Detained, Identified

The suspect accused in the shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub that resulted in five deaths and 18 injuries has been detained.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was detained and hospitalized following injuries sustained in the incident, Colorado Springs Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Pamela Castro confirmed via NBC News.

Police said Aldrich entered the club with a long rifle and immediately opened fire.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez credited "at least two heroic people" who were inside Club Q at the time for having "confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others."

"We owe them a great debt of thanks," Vasquez said during a news conference Sunday (November 20) morning via NBC News. "Their actions clearly saved lives."

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who became the first openly gay man elected as a United States governor in 2018, also credited the "brave individuals" for their actions during the "horrific, sickening and devastating" incident at the club.

"We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman likely saving lives in the process and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting," Polis said in a statement obtained by NBC News Sunday morning. "Colorado stands with our LGTBQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn together.”