Elon Musk Reinstates Donald Trump's Twitter Account

New Twitter owner Elon Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump to the social media platform Saturday (November 19) night, nearly two years after Trump was banned by the website's safety account.

Musk shared a poll asking his 117.5 million followers if the former president should be reinstated, which resulted in 52% of the 15 million responders voting "Yes" prior to the billionaire's decision.

"The people have spoken," Musk tweeted Saturday night. "Trump will be reinstated."

Trump's account, which has 86.3 million followers, was visible on Twitter shortly after.

The former president hasn't confirmed whether he will use his account again, having previously told FOX News in April that he wouldn't go back to using Twitter in spite of Musk's reported deal to purchase the website and possible interest in reinstating his account.

Trump -- who used Twitter to share his thoughts leading up to his 2016 presidential campaign and four-year term in office -- has since used the social media app Truth Social since his initial ban.