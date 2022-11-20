Journey's Neal Schon Suing Bandmate Jonathan Cain Over AmEx Card

Two of the original band members of Journey are reportedly in a legal war over financial records and an American Express card. According to Page Six, Neal Schon is suing Jonathan Cain for setting up an AmEx card without telling him and claims that "millions of Journey funds have flowed through it."

Schon filed the suit in Contra Costa in the Bay Area of California and his attorneys also claim that Cain hasn't given financial records that would allow him to know how much the band owes him. Page Six also reports that Cain and Schon set up a company that operates the band called Nomota, and they each own 50 percent.

“As a member and manager and founder and leader of Journey,” the papers say per Page Six, “Schon has the right to access and control Nomota’s books and records. Schon must have unfettered access to Nomota’s records so he can oversee and manage Nomota/Journey.”

Schon claims that despite many requests for key records, Cain hasn't given him any information about their finances. “Nomota’s records also contain financial information necessary for Schon and his representatives to determine the proportion of Journey’s profits that he’s entitled to as the founder and president of Journey,” the suit continues. "Schon’s right to Journey’s profits is being controlled by Cain — Schon’s bandmate, who Schon brought into the band in the 1980s — and despite all of his requests and efforts, Schon has been unable to get full access.”

Schon also claimed he only found out about the card because American Express told him it existed. Court documents go on to say that Cain allegedly keeps telling Schon he'll get access to the card but never ends up adding him to it.