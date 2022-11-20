'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Has Died

[The following article contains mentions of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org]:

One of the original Power Rangers stars, Jason David Frank, has died. According to TMZ, the actor's rep Justine Hunt confirmed that he died in Texas. Sources with direct knowledge informed the outlet that his death was the result of suicide.

Frank was known for his role as the Green Ranger named Tommy Oliver in the first Power Rangers show called Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The show debuted in August of 1993 and saw Frank show off his knowledge of mixed martial arts. His character was only scheduled for 14 episodes but was brought back due to popular demand. He was brought back as the White Ranger and the new leader of the team.