'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Has Died
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 20, 2022
[The following article contains mentions of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org]:
One of the original Power Rangers stars, Jason David Frank, has died. According to TMZ, the actor's rep Justine Hunt confirmed that he died in Texas. Sources with direct knowledge informed the outlet that his death was the result of suicide.
Frank was known for his role as the Green Ranger named Tommy Oliver in the first Power Rangers show called Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The show debuted in August of 1993 and saw Frank show off his knowledge of mixed martial arts. His character was only scheduled for 14 episodes but was brought back due to popular demand. He was brought back as the White Ranger and the new leader of the team.
Before retiring from the franchise in 2022, Frank made a cameo in the 2017 film Power Rangers and reprised his role as Tommy in episode 10 of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Power Rangers.
Jason's rep released the following statement to TMZ:
"Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed."