1 Texas City Among Top 10 Cities In America To Get Your Fast Food Fix

Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the top 10 cities in America to get you fast food fix. The website states, "The survey considered three main categories: fast-food accessibility, affordability, and overall quality. Many cities on the list vary in ranking per category, but a total score of all aspects was tallied and ranked them best in the nation."

According to the list, McAllen is the ninth-best city in America to get your fast food fix. The website explains:

"While McAllen, Texas lacks the number of fast food locations for a populated city, it thrives in customer satisfaction and quality. According to the survey, it ranked second-highest for average consumer rating of fast-food chains and third-best in quality overall (out of the 200 looked at). Take a trip down to a Texan fan-favorite, Whataburger, for a true southern fast-food experience."

Here are the top 10 best cities in America to get your fast food fix:

Orlando, Florida New York, New York Miami, Florida San Francisco, California Chicago, Illinois Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Huntington Beach, California Washington, D.C. McAllen, Texas San Diego, California

Check out the top 10 best cities in America to get your fast food fix on Eat This, Not That!'s website.