1 Texas City Among Top 10 Cities In America To Get Your Fast Food Fix
By Ginny Reese
November 21, 2022
Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner.
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the top 10 cities in America to get you fast food fix. The website states, "The survey considered three main categories: fast-food accessibility, affordability, and overall quality. Many cities on the list vary in ranking per category, but a total score of all aspects was tallied and ranked them best in the nation."
According to the list, McAllen is the ninth-best city in America to get your fast food fix. The website explains:
"While McAllen, Texas lacks the number of fast food locations for a populated city, it thrives in customer satisfaction and quality. According to the survey, it ranked second-highest for average consumer rating of fast-food chains and third-best in quality overall (out of the 200 looked at). Take a trip down to a Texan fan-favorite, Whataburger, for a true southern fast-food experience."
Here are the top 10 best cities in America to get your fast food fix:
- Orlando, Florida
- New York, New York
- Miami, Florida
- San Francisco, California
- Chicago, Illinois
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Huntington Beach, California
- Washington, D.C.
- McAllen, Texas
- San Diego, California
Check out the top 10 best cities in America to get your fast food fix on Eat This, Not That!'s website.