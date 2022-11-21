Here's The Highest-Rated Dessert Shop In Denver

Just about every eatery serves desserts, but there are places dedicated to making them just right. We're talking milkshake bars, bakeries, ice cream joints, chocolate shops, and all kinds of stores ready to cater to your sweet tooth. Since there are hundreds of dessert shops in Denver, which one stands out from the rest?

Yelp can help with that answer. After sorting the "desserts" tag on the website and filtering by the highest rating, The Treatery came out on top!

Yelpers often go to Jill Kull to craft cakes for special occasions like weddings, anniversaries, and birthday parties, but that doesn't mean you can't buy other treats. This shop offers all sorts of brownies, bars, cakes, cupcakes, and pies. They're available for delivery only.