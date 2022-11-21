Here's The Highest-Rated Dessert Shop In Denver
By Zuri Anderson
November 21, 2022
Just about every eatery serves desserts, but there are places dedicated to making them just right. We're talking milkshake bars, bakeries, ice cream joints, chocolate shops, and all kinds of stores ready to cater to your sweet tooth. Since there are hundreds of dessert shops in Denver, which one stands out from the rest?
Yelp can help with that answer. After sorting the "desserts" tag on the website and filtering by the highest rating, The Treatery came out on top!
Yelpers often go to Jill Kull to craft cakes for special occasions like weddings, anniversaries, and birthday parties, but that doesn't mean you can't buy other treats. This shop offers all sorts of brownies, bars, cakes, cupcakes, and pies. They're available for delivery only.
Liz F. shared her experience with the business:
"Jill made us the most perfect and delicious gender reveal cupcakes. She was so lovely and easy to work with and even did a quick few day turn around for us so we could do a little gender reveal with our immediate family at Thanksgiving. Our friend, who we tasked with sharing the gender with her, was even able to add on an extra surprise cake for us which was also SO beautiful and delicious. I would highly recommend the Treatery and can't wait to order again! Thank you Jill!"
Here are the Top 10 places selling desserts in Denver:
- The Treatery
- Sweet Sweet Ice Cream & Desserts
- Istanbul Cafe and Bakery
- Colorado Cherry - Pie and Provisions
- Dreaming of Dessert
- Taste of Denmark
- French for Sugar
- Reunion Bread
- Dochi
- Parfait Co.
Still craving something sweet? Check out the full list on Yelp.