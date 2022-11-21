Here's The Highest-Rated Dessert Shop In Miami

Just about every eatery serves desserts, but there are places dedicated to making them just right. We're talking milkshake bars, bakeries, ice cream joints, chocolate shops, and all kinds of stores ready to cater to your sweet tooth. Since there are hundreds of dessert shops in Miami, which one stands out from the rest?

Yelp can help with that answer. After sorting the "desserts" tag on the website and filtering by the highest rating, Sweet Lich's came out on top!

Located on Southwest 75th Avenue, this new shop offers all sorts of cookies, ice cream, and pies. Yelpers love to order a box of a dozen cookies to sample the different flavors, which include coconut, guava white chocolate chip, smores, Oreo-stuffed, and much more. Sweet Lich's currently has a five-star rating with only 28 reviews.