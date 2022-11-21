Here's The Highest-Rated Dessert Shop In Seattle

Just about every eatery serves desserts, but there are places dedicated to making them just right. We're talking milkshake bars, bakeries, ice cream joints, chocolate shops, and all kinds of stores ready to cater to your sweet tooth. Since there are hundreds of dessert shops in Seattle, which one stands out from the rest?

Yelp can help with that answer. After sorting the "desserts" tag on the website and filtering by the highest rating, Mitten Sweets & Coffee came out on top!

Located on 13th Avenue, this new shop offers all sorts of pastries, sweets, and decadent cakes, from yuzu cheesecake to fresh fruit tart. It currently has a five-star rating with only six reviews.