Latest Atlanta Airport Changes That You Should Know Before You Travel

Renovations continue to take place at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that are worth noting if you plan to travel soon. According to WSB-TV, the latest updates are being made in an effort to help travelers get through all checkpoints efficiently.

“There might be delays, traffic, security might be backed up. You know you want them to take their time, so we just give ourselves time and we don’t rush,” traveler Laura Marie told WSB-TV. She mentioned that as long as you arrive early enough to ensure extra time for something to go wrong, then there is nothing to worry about.

“Take a breath before you leave for the airport and make sure you don’t have anything prohibited in your bag,” TSA spokesperson Mark Howell shared with WSB-TV. “Do a quick sweep before you leave. We’ve confiscated 402 weapons so far this year. Last year we took 455 handguns.”

Passenger Lisa Jones told WSB-TV that her main concern is parking.

“You need to leave at least three hours before your scheduled flight to make sure you can get parking, because parking is filling up quickly,” Jones shared. Despite latest renovations and construction, travelers seem to have the most success when they arrive early.