Mom Gives Birth To 30-Year-Old Twins

An Oregon mother recently gave birth to twins frozen as embryos in April 1992, making them the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to the National Embryo Donation Center via CNN.

Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway were born to Rachel and Philip Ridgeway on October 31, having been born from an embryo frozen in April 1992.

The twins surpassed the previous longest-frozen embryo record of 27 years set by Molly Gibson, born in 2020, who surpassed her sister Emma, born from an embryo frozen 24 years prior.

“There is something mind-boggling about it,” Philip Ridgeway said while he and his wife held their newborn children at their Oregon home. “I was 5 years old when God gave life to Lydia and Timothy, and he’s been preserving that life ever since.”

“In a sense, they’re our oldest children, even though they’re our smallest children,” Ridgeway added. The Ridgeways have four other children, ages 8, 6, 3 and almost 2, none conceived via IVF or donors.