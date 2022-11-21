Podcast Listeners Find Secrets Of The Universe In The Metaverse

Back in Fortnite, the sky over State Farm Park was full of comets and explosions as the space around the virtual world reacted to the hosts discussion. Players were also able to explore and play iHeartLand while still listening to the podcast, thanks to the TV screens spread throughout the platform.

Players on Roblox in the meantime, had the opportunity to purchase an exclusive space helmet that was only available during the event. Were you able to get it? Did you learn something along the way?

If you missed out, no worries. We host exclusive podcast events on both Fortnite and Roblox regularly, be sure to follow iHeartPodcasts on all of our social media accounts to find out when the next one is live!

Also, depending on when you read this, there might still be time to hop online and check out the Daniel and Jorge Explain the Universe episode before it ends on Tuesday, November 22. A huge thank you to our partners State Farm and Intel® for helping bring iHeartLand to life!

Listen to Daniel and Jorge Explain the Universe to hear them answer more of the simple, but profound questions that humanity has been pondering for thousands of years. The hosts have a knack for explaining science in a fun, shorts-wearing, and jargon-free way. Find them on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

