Police Respond To Reported Hostage Situation, Find Four Dead Bodies

Authorities in Oklahoma made a grim discovery after responding to a call about a hostage situation on Monday (November 21) morning. When officers arrived at the scene near the town of Hennessey, they found four people dead and one person injured.

Hennessey is about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The injured person was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Their condition was not released.

Officials have not said how the four victims were killed.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office in the quadruple homicide investigation.

Officials have not provided any information about potential suspects or a motive for the four killings.