Texas Hill Country Is Getting A Sweet New Dessert Shop Thanksgiving Weekend

Texas Hill Country is getting a sweet new dessert shop this Thanksgiving weekend. My San Antonio reported that Confetti and Cream finally announced an opening date and it's coming up soon.

The sweets shop will open to the public on Saturday, November 26th in Bulverde. The shop will serve up freshly-baked cookies, brownies, mini pies, small cakes, milkshakes, floats, hot cocoa, and lattes.

Confetti and Cream wrote on Instagram:

"You read that right!! 🍦🍪🥳 We will have all the ice cream you can eat AND warm drinks and desserts!

Our mascot still needs a name! Come vote for your favorite from our top 5 names suggested on Instagram! 🤍

Can’t wait to see you there!"