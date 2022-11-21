This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best cheeseburger in Alabama.

Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every U.S. state, which included the Fonfon at Chez Fonton as the top choice for Alabama.

"Perhaps an unexpected place to find the best cheeseburger in Alabama, Chez Fonfon is a beautiful French-style bistro with a front patio that will make you feel like you’re dining on a street in Paris," Love Food wrote. "The restaurant's Hamburger Fonfon has a thick patty, nutty Comté (a hard cheese made in eastern France) and grilled red onions – it's one of the best around."

