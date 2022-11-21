This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In Michigan

By Logan DeLoye

November 21, 2022

Woman in apron holding slice of strawberry cake
Photo: Getty Images

Tis the season for consuming a lot of pie with no regret. Just because it is Thanksgiving does not mean that you have to be partial to pumpkin. Though key-lime, apple, cherry, and coconut-creme pie may not be your favorite during this time of year, many restaurants serve these dishes year-round. One restaurant in particular is known for serving the best pie in the entire state, and residents are taking notice.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best pie in all of Michigan can be found at The Cherry Hut in Beulah. Tasting Table recommended trying the cherry pie.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the restaurant that serves the best pie in the entire state:

"Nothing says success like transitioning from a roadside stand to a nationwide favorite for cherry pie. Beulah's The Cherry Hut has been open for 100 years and continues to go strong. While many pie stops have a wide selection of flavors, the shop focuses on one: cherry. You'll love the generous, plump cherries that fill out this dessert, and with the cross through the middle, you even get a sneak peek inside that gooey goodness. With pie as great as this, you won't want other options."

For more of the best pie in every state visit tastingtable.com.

