USA Ties Wales In Opening 2022 World Cup Match

The United States Men's National Team finished with a tie in its first World Cup matchup in eight years.

The Americans tied the Wales National Team, 1-1, during their first Group B match in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Monday (November 21).

Tim Weah scored the match's first goal on a throughball assist by Christian Pulisic in the 35th minute of play.

Weah, 22, became the first American player born in the 2000s to score a goal during World Cup play.

The Americans kept the Welsh scoreless for 82 minutes until Wales captain Gareth Bale scored on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute after USMNT center-back Walker Zimmerman was called for a foul in the penalty area.