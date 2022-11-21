USA Ties Wales In Opening 2022 World Cup Match

By Jason Hall

November 21, 2022

Soccer Fans In The U.S. Cheer On Their Favorite Teams In The World Cup
Photo: Getty Images

The United States Men's National Team finished with a tie in its first World Cup matchup in eight years.

The Americans tied the Wales National Team, 1-1, during their first Group B match in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Monday (November 21).

Tim Weah scored the match's first goal on a throughball assist by Christian Pulisic in the 35th minute of play.

Weah, 22, became the first American player born in the 2000s to score a goal during World Cup play.

The Americans kept the Welsh scoreless for 82 minutes until Wales captain Gareth Bale scored on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute after USMNT center-back Walker Zimmerman was called for a foul in the penalty area.

The Americans held a 59% possession advantage during Monday's match.

The Welsh had seven shots, including three on goal to USMNT's six shots, including one on goal.

The match marked the first time the Americans had appeared in the World Cup tournament since 2014, having failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament.

England defeated Iran, 6-2, earning three points to take sole possession of first place in Group B.

The Americans and Welsh each earned one point with the tie.

Team USA will face England on Friday (November 25) at 1:00 P.M. ET.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.