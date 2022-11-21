USA Ties Wales In Opening 2022 World Cup Match
By Jason Hall
November 21, 2022
The United States Men's National Team finished with a tie in its first World Cup matchup in eight years.
The Americans tied the Wales National Team, 1-1, during their first Group B match in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Monday (November 21).
Tim Weah scored the match's first goal on a throughball assist by Christian Pulisic in the 35th minute of play.
Weah, 22, became the first American player born in the 2000s to score a goal during World Cup play.
The Americans kept the Welsh scoreless for 82 minutes until Wales captain Gareth Bale scored on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute after USMNT center-back Walker Zimmerman was called for a foul in the penalty area.
THE @USMNT TAKES THE LEAD 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 21, 2022
TIM WEAH PUTS USA ON TOP pic.twitter.com/vinlFUxWGZ
Tim Weah is the first USMNT player born in the 2000s to score at the World Cup 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Z8qRfRmSRA— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 21, 2022
The Americans held a 59% possession advantage during Monday's match.
The Welsh had seven shots, including three on goal to USMNT's six shots, including one on goal.
The match marked the first time the Americans had appeared in the World Cup tournament since 2014, having failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament.
England defeated Iran, 6-2, earning three points to take sole possession of first place in Group B.
The Americans and Welsh each earned one point with the tie.
Team USA will face England on Friday (November 25) at 1:00 P.M. ET.