WATCH: Florida Teen Wakes Up To Man Standing Over Her Inside Cabin

A South Florida teenager was fast asleep until she was woken up by a stranger inside her cabin bedroom, according to WPLG.

The girl, who lives in Plantation, was attending a special event in Polk County with her father during a bonding program. The victim was resting with two other teenagers in a cabin on a Lake Wales ranch when they were disturbed by an employee, who was identified as 25-year-old Raul Mora-Yanez, reporters said. The teens' fathers were in another cabin across the ranch.

The victim whipped out her phone and started recording the scary encounter around 4 a.m. She was able to contact her father, who rushed over to her cabin with the other fathers.

“I’m scared,” the teen can be heard whispering to her dad. “My hands are shaking.”

“Is the front door unlocked?” the father asks.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, there … can you come in?” she responds.

As the parents came closer, that's when Mora-Yanez allegedly bolted from under a bed and fled the area. Sheriff's deputies later apprehended him, according to reporters.

The suspect told authorities he was drinking and wandering around the property before he entered the cabin, thinking it was empty. The 25-year-old also claims the cabin was unlocked, but deputies said it was locked. On top of that, Mora-Yanez reportedly had a key to the cabin as part of his duties.

He was booked into jail for burglary of an occupied dwelling but has since bonded out. The victims' families are also frustrated after finding out the cops gave Mora-Yanez his phone back, which may have crucial evidence.

“If someone is in a cabin, if there is a phone and he is standing over the girls, what are the intentions?” Eric Schwartzreich, who represents the victims, asked. “Is there video voyeurism? Is he videoing? We don’t know.”

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident, and prosecutors plan on seeking charges against Mora-Yanez. Brett Schwartz, the suspect's attorney, said his client is a "good kid" who's worked at the ranch since 2009.

“As a father myself, I understand the parents’ anxiety," Schwartz said in a statement. "However, like the allegations, it is based solely on presumptions, not facts. In a court of law, the latter is what matters.”

